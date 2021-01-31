POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zondo commission to hear evidence about parliamentary oversight
Oversight allegedly failed as state capture took root in SA
31 January 2021 - 17:12
The Zondo commission will this week hear evidence relating to parliamentary oversight, an important element that allegedly failed as the phenomenon of state capture took root in SA.
On Monday the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, will hear evidence provided by Themba Godi, former chair of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). ..
