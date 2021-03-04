Competition body said to be investigating excessive pricing cases too fast
Blue Collar Occupation Health had only five days to reply to allegations of overcharging by the Competition Commission
04 March 2021 - 16:17
The Competition Commission has again been accused of rushing its investigation into firms charged with the excessive pricing of essential goods needed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Blue Collar Occupation Health, which is facing prosecution for overcharging the SA Police Service for hand sanitiser, had only five days to reply to allegations of overcharging by the commission...
