Dis-Chem avoids 'taint of corruption' with move to drop face-mask appeal Dis-Chem to pay a R1.2m fine and withdraws its appeal against ruling on excessive face-mask pricing

Dis-Chem has withdrawn its appeal against a competition tribunal ruling that it was guilty of excessive face-mask pricing, saying it faced reputational damage and being seen in the same light as those implicated in corruption scandals.

In late February, weeks before the government declared a state of national disaster, Dis-Chem, SA’s second-largest pharmacy chain, increased its prices from R43.47 for 50 masks to R156.95, a 261% increase. Other mask packs increased 43%.