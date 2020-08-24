REPUTATIONAL DAMAGE
Dis-Chem avoids ‘taint of corruption’ with move to drop face-mask appeal
Dis-Chem to pay a R1.2m fine and withdraws its appeal against ruling on excessive face-mask pricing
24 August 2020 - 00:13
Dis-Chem has withdrawn its appeal against a competition tribunal ruling that it was guilty of excessive face-mask pricing, saying it faced reputational damage and being seen in the same light as those implicated in corruption scandals.
In late February, weeks before the government declared a state of national disaster, Dis-Chem, SA’s second-largest pharmacy chain, increased its prices from R43.47 for 50 masks to R156.95, a 261% increase. Other mask packs increased 43%.
