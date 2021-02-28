National

Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

The president will update SA on response to the coronavirus pandemic

28 February 2021 - 17:33 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday at 8pm about the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The address follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet, the presidency said in a statement Sunday.

SA is currently under an adjusted level three of lockdown regulations.

