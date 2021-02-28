Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm
The president will update SA on response to the coronavirus pandemic
28 February 2021 - 17:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday at 8pm about the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The address follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet, the presidency said in a statement Sunday.
SA is currently under an adjusted level three of lockdown regulations.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.