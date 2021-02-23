Trust has been eroded by Covid-19 corruption, David Makhura says
Premier says anticorruption gains have been eroded and the Gauteng government will crack the whip on offenders
23 February 2021 - 21:50
Trust between Gauteng's citizens and its government has been eroded as a result of the Covid-19 procurement scandals in the province, Gauteng premier David Makhura said in his state of the province address on Tuesday.
“Trust ... in this ANC-led government has been eroded,” Makhura said. “Trust will only be restored when all those responsible are thrown behind bars.” ..
