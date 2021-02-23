National Trust has been eroded by Covid-19 corruption, David Makhura says Premier says anticorruption gains have been eroded and the Gauteng government will crack the whip on offenders BL PREMIUM

Trust between Gauteng's citizens and its government has been eroded as a result of the Covid-19 procurement scandals in the province, Gauteng premier David Makhura said in his state of the province address on Tuesday.

“Trust ... in this ANC-led government has been eroded,” Makhura said. “Trust will only be restored when all those responsible are thrown behind bars.” ..