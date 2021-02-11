National Ramaphosa promises faster reform and more support for the poor President vows to support job creation and get cracking on electricity supply BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday delivered a detailed account of his government’s performance over the past year, promising swifter economic reforms, more social support for the poor and support for job creation in both the private and public sectors.

But Ramaphosa, who is under pressure from all quarters to deliver tangible results in the form of economic growth and job creation, was forced to repeat many of the same promises he made last year due to slow government implementation, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic...