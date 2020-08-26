National Ramaphosa’s infrastructure chief wants solid project pipeline, not pensions push Government discussion so far has centred on the possibility of introducing prescribed assets BL PREMIUM

The key to attracting private sector investment in public infrastructure is a robust and bankable project pipeline, rather than changes to regulations under the Pension Funds Act, the head of infrastructure in the presidency, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said on Wednesday.

Ramokgopa was addressing a conference on “impact investing” hosted by the Actuarial Society of SA. Impact investments are those that have a beneficial social or environmental impact as well as a financial return.