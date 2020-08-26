Ramaphosa’s infrastructure chief wants solid project pipeline, not pensions push
Government discussion so far has centred on the possibility of introducing prescribed assets
26 August 2020 - 18:33
The key to attracting private sector investment in public infrastructure is a robust and bankable project pipeline, rather than changes to regulations under the Pension Funds Act, the head of infrastructure in the presidency, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said on Wednesday.
Ramokgopa was addressing a conference on “impact investing” hosted by the Actuarial Society of SA. Impact investments are those that have a beneficial social or environmental impact as well as a financial return.
