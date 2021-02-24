National Slower rise in subsidies for higher education could lead to lower student numbers Funding for education seems to be stretched to the limit BL PREMIUM

Slower growth in subsidies and grants for the higher education and training sector will require a review of student enrolment increases and bursary allowances, says the Treasury.

The Budget Review, tabled in parliament on Wednesday, shows that allocations to the higher education and basic education sectors will hardly increase in the medium term as government struggles to stabilise its finances...