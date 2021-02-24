Slower rise in subsidies for higher education could lead to lower student numbers
Funding for education seems to be stretched to the limit
24 February 2021 - 18:21
Slower growth in subsidies and grants for the higher education and training sector will require a review of student enrolment increases and bursary allowances, says the Treasury.
The Budget Review, tabled in parliament on Wednesday, shows that allocations to the higher education and basic education sectors will hardly increase in the medium term as government struggles to stabilise its finances...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now