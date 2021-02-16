National Tourism Equity Fund faces court challenge, but tourism minister is defiant One of the grounds for the challenge is that the fund violates the government’s own BBBEE policy BL PREMIUM

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane faces legal action against the R1.2bn Tourism Equity Fund (TEF), launched in January to assist the development of black-owned businesses in the sector.

But the minister has defended the equity acquisition fund, saying that transformation in the tourism sector — which contributed about 8.6% of GDP before Covid-19 — had regressed over the last few years and worsened during the pandemic. She said she would defend any court action against the fund...