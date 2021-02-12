Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Why the aviation industry still attracts investors

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking head of aviation finance James Geldenhuys talks to Business Day TV

12 February 2021 - 09:01 Business Day TV
Covid-19 has had a negative effect on the aviation industry, but it still attracts interest from investors.

In the Future of Business this week, Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking head of aviation finance James Geldenhuys talks to Business Day TV about the risks and opportunities in the sector.

