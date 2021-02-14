Business Online sales may drain wine lake ‘Lockdown has changed the minds of many who were hesitant to do everyday shopping online’ BL PREMIUM

The beleaguered wine industry, pummelled by lockdown restrictions on restaurants and tourism and on-off prohibition of alcohol sales, has been given a lifeline by digital sales and marketing.

However, it remains a case of the glass being half empty as the industry wrestles with the nature of its product, which is at its heart entirely sensory...