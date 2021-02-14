Online sales may drain wine lake
‘Lockdown has changed the minds of many who were hesitant to do everyday shopping online’
14 February 2021 - 00:08
The beleaguered wine industry, pummelled by lockdown restrictions on restaurants and tourism and on-off prohibition of alcohol sales, has been given a lifeline by digital sales and marketing.
However, it remains a case of the glass being half empty as the industry wrestles with the nature of its product, which is at its heart entirely sensory...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now