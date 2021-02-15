Underspending by R4bn in Gauteng means schools and clinics have to wait

The Gauteng provincial government has failed to spend more than R4.165bn of its R132bn budget, including money that could have been used to appoint more than 1,200 teachers and build schools, clinics, libraries and hospitals.

The biggest culprits are the departments of education, health, social development, human settlements, and roads and transport. The annual reports were presented to the legislature earlier in February.

The education department underspent its budget by R1.3bn, resulting in vacancies at schools not being filled, school furniture not being bought and bursaries for teachers not being settled.

According to the education annual report, the department’s failure to spend its entire budget resulted in incomplete school kitchens and gas installations, making it difficult to provide nutrition for pupils.

The annual report states that the influx of pupils from other provinces and neighbouring countries posed a challenge during the 2019/2020 financial year.