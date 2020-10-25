Farms on land reform list are already occupied
Some of the farms on the list are occupied by farmers and communities who have been fighting for rights for many years
25 October 2020 - 23:31
About a third of the 700,000ha the government said earlier in October it would make available for land reform is already occupied by communities and black farmers, some of whom now fear they will be forced to vacate the land.
Agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza announced at the beginning of October that 896 state-owned farms would be released on 30-year leaseholds to advance land reform.
