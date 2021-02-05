Road traffic agency CEO on precautionary suspension
The suspension comes in the wake of an auditor general’s report and whistle-blower allegations of serious maladministration
05 February 2021 - 11:59
The CEO of the agency responsible for adjudicating and enforcing road traffic fines has been placed under suspension on full pay pending a forensic investigation into allegations of serious maladministration highlighted in a report by the auditor-general.
The suspension of CEO and registrar Japh Chuwe and a few other senior officials will take immediate effect, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) said in a statement on Friday...
