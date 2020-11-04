State officials must not use state funds to delay investigations by the SIU, says minister
Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu is outraged that people being investigated are using state resources to obstruct the investigations and has issued a clear directive on the matter
04 November 2020 - 17:25
No water boards being investigated for corruption and maladministration may use state funds to delay these investigations, human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has said.
Sisulu said she is outraged that state resources are being used to delay and frustrate probes by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now