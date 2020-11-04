National State officials must not use state funds to delay investigations by the SIU, says minister Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu is outraged that people being investigated are using state resources to obstruct the investigations and has issued a clear directive on the matter BL PREMIUM

No water boards being investigated for corruption and maladministration may use state funds to delay these investigations, human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has said.

Sisulu said she is outraged that state resources are being used to delay and frustrate probes by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).