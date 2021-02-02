National Judge corrects judgment to read Makhura’s office was involved in PPE scandal Selewe Mothle regrets omission in text about who was responsible for handing over suppliers’ names BL PREMIUM

Judge Selewe Peter Mothle has made a critical correction to a judgment implicating Gauteng premier David Makhura in involvement in a procurement scandal that has rocked the province’s response to Covid-19, making it clear that it is not the case.

The premier was sucked into the scandal after the former Gauteng health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya lodged an affidavit in which she had claimed she had received contacts of suppliers via the office of the premier regarding procurement for personal protective equipment (PPE)...