SIU raids National Lottery Commission offices

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigators are at the National Lottery Commission (NLC) offices in Hatfield, Pretoria, after obtaining a search-and-seizure warrant on Monday.

This follows the signing of a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November, authorising the SIU to investigate alleged corruption and maladministration involving the NLC.

The investigation is looking into, among other matters, serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the NLC; unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property; improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials at the commission; unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitions, transactions, measures or practices having a bearing on state property; and intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

There have been many corruption allegations levelled against the organisation recently, mainly centring on the distribution of proceeds of the national lottery.

The commission is tasked with regulating lotteries and the distribution of funds to good causes. It generates its funding and operational budget from the proceeds of the national lottery, which amounts to about R1.5bn-R2bn annually. Proactive funding represents about 10% of total annual funding by the commission.

The commission was empowered to grant funding to worthy causes without the need for applications through a 2015 amendment to its enabling act. While it was argued that the amendment was necessary to address the need for funding when organisations lacked the ability to submit formal applications, it opened the funding process to abuse and corruption.

Some NLC executives, such as COO Phillemon Letwaba, who was suspended earlier in 2020, have been accused of channelling multimillion-rand grants to non-profit organisations that are connected to family and friends.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za