SA still struggling to get help from UAE on Gupta family
‘We may have to invoke the UN convention against corruption against other countries,’ justice minister Ronald Lamola says
04 February 2021 - 16:05
Three years after requesting help to bring the controversial Gupta family back to SA, the government is still struggling to get mutual legal assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says.
The family, well-known friends of former president Jacob Zuma and business partners of his son Duduzane, are at the centre of state capture allegations in SA and are said to have made a fortune from government and state-owned companies...
