UAE not helping NPA recover Gupta loot
The Emirates is yet to ratify an extradition treaty it agreed to with SA
07 October 2020 - 17:26
The National Prosecuting Authority says it is concerned by the lack of co-operation from the United Arab Emirates in its pursuit of the Gupta family, who are said to have fled to Dubai.
The Guptas, friends of former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane, are at the heart of state capture allegations in SA and are wanted in the country to face corruption charges.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now