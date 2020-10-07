National UAE not helping NPA recover Gupta loot The Emirates is yet to ratify an extradition treaty it agreed to with SA BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority says it is concerned by the lack of co-operation from the United Arab Emirates in its pursuit of the Gupta family, who are said to have fled to Dubai.

The Guptas, friends of former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane, are at the heart of state capture allegations in SA and are wanted in the country to face corruption charges.