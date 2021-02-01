WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Covid-19 update
The president addresses the nation on developments related to the country’s response to the pandemic
01 February 2021 - 19:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation about the latest developments on the Covid-19 pandemic. He is expected to ease lockdown restrictions following a meeting of the national coronavirus command council and the cabinet.
