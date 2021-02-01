Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The right standards to prevent corruption when procuring vaccines
World Wide Industrial and Systems Engineers discusses how ISO management systems can ensure delivery vaccines in SA is above board
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we discuss how international quality and assurance standards could be used to prevent corruption in the local Covid-19 vaccine supply chain.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Muhammad Ali, CEO of World Wide Industrial and Systems Engineers (Wwise) to discuss the issues.
Join the discussion:
Ali starts by giving some background on Wwise, an International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) training, consulting and implementation specialist company. He also gives some history on the ISO, a 70-year-old, independent, non-governmental body that develops business management standards to ensure the quality, safety and efficiency of products, services and systems across a multitude of industries.
The discussion focuses on how ISO standards can be used to make sure players in the vaccine supply chain are operating above board and preventing corruption.
Ali says if the procurement process is not independently audited, most of the tenders may be awarded to companies that have employees in the public sector who have a personal advantage of being awarded the tender.
The discussion also touches on the work being done to ensure compliance by suppliers, failings that led to personal protective equipment tender irregularities in 2020, ISO standards that deal with bribery, and difficulties for local vaccine suppliers in ensuring compliance with standards.
