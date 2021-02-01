PODCAST | The right standards to prevent corruption when procuring vaccines

The discussion focuses on how ISO standards can be used to make sure players in the vaccine supply chain are operating above board and preventing corruption.

Ali says if the procurement process is not independently audited, most of the tenders may be awarded to companies that have employees in the public sector who have a personal advantage of being awarded the tender.

The discussion also touches on the work being done to ensure compliance by suppliers, failings that led to personal protective equipment tender irregularities in 2020, ISO standards that deal with bribery, and difficulties for local vaccine suppliers in ensuring compliance with standards.

