Court bids over booze ban and vaccines the latest in a litany of actions
10 January 2021 - 17:58
The past 10 months were littered with court cases arising from the Covid-19 lockdown regulations imposed in terms of the Disaster Management Act — and the courts are set to be just as busy in 2021.
The regulations that govern the lockdown all but brought the economy to a standstill in the first half of 2020, and some concerned stakeholders turned to the courts before restrictions were gradually lifted as SA passed the first wave of Covid-19. But harsher restrictions were reimposed at the end of 2020 as a second wave hit the country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now