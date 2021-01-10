National Court bids over booze ban and vaccines the latest in a litany of actions BL PREMIUM

The past 10 months were littered with court cases arising from the Covid-19 lockdown regulations imposed in terms of the Disaster Management Act — and the courts are set to be just as busy in 2021.

The regulations that govern the lockdown all but brought the economy to a standstill in the first half of 2020, and some concerned stakeholders turned to the courts before restrictions were gradually lifted as SA passed the first wave of Covid-19. But harsher restrictions were reimposed at the end of 2020 as a second wave hit the country...