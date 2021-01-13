Deaths hit record high in first week of 2021
Excess natural deaths reflect those caused by Covid-19 and ‘collateral’ deaths due to people either afraid or unable to get vital health services
13 January 2021 - 18:16
SA confirmed a record number of deaths in the first week of January as the country’s new wave of coronavirus infections intensified, the latest mortality report from the SA Medical Research Council (MRC) shows.
The total number of deaths due to all causes rose to 20,063 in the week to January 5, largely driven by a sharp increase in natural deaths — those caused by diseases such as Covid-19, cancer or HIV...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now