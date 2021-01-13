National / Health Deaths hit record high in first week of 2021 Excess natural deaths reflect those caused by Covid-19 and ‘collateral’ deaths due to people either afraid or unable to get vital health services BL PREMIUM

SA confirmed a record number of deaths in the first week of January as the country’s new wave of coronavirus infections intensified, the latest mortality report from the SA Medical Research Council (MRC) shows.

The total number of deaths due to all causes rose to 20,063 in the week to January 5, largely driven by a sharp increase in natural deaths — those caused by diseases such as Covid-19, cancer or HIV...