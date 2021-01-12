National More hardship ahead for citizens as home affairs suspends services BL PREMIUM

In what could unleash chaos for citizens already grappling with the negative effects of Covid-19 and prevent them from accessing crucial services, the home affairs department has suspended the issuing of identity documents and passports in an effort to reduce traffic at its offices.

The move to suspend the issuing of identity books is expected to hit the country's citizens very hard as they are key to almost all they do. Financial institutions such as banks cannot assist a client to open an account or take a loan without a valid ID document...