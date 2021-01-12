Economy Poor manufacturing data points to difficult recovery for SA The 3.5% year-on-year decline in output for November came before a renewed wave of Covid-19 infections and deeper lockdown measures BL PREMIUM

SA’s partial recovery from the worst ravages of Covid-19 may have been losing steam even before a resurgent wave of the pandemic hit, new manufacturing data suggests.

November manufacturing production figures released by Stats SA on Tuesday revealed a worse-than-expected annual decline of 3.5%, and followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s implementation of level 3 lockdown restrictions in December to address the renewed outbreak of the virus...