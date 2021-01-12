National

Covid-19 death toll rises by 755 over 24 hours, recoveries pass 1-million mark

More than 13,100 new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours

12 January 2021 - 21:51 Staff Writer
A coronavirus testing unit sign outside Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town, January 11 2021. Picture: DWAYN SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
Health minister  Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday night 755 deaths were recorded across SA over the past 24 hours, including more than 200 deaths in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

It's another grim milestone as SA passes the 34,000 mark in Covid-19 fatalities.

Gauteng accounted for 255 deaths, KwaZulu-Natal 218, the Eastern Cape 134, the Western Cape 128, the Free State 26, Limpopo and Mpumalanga 11 each and the Northern Cape two. Total deaths are now at 34,334 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mkhize also reported that 13,105 new cases were identified since the release of Monday's figures, taking the national number of confirmed infections to 1,259,748.

The new infections come from 50,671 tests, at a positivity rate of 25.86%.

There was some good news, however, as the number of confirmed recoveries passed the 1-million mark.

“Our recoveries now stand at 1,019,123, representing a recovery rate of 81%," said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

