Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Vaccination is not going to be enough to beat the pandemic We need a strategy to control the spread of the coronavirus BL PREMIUM

Mistakes are costly, but repeating them costs even more, which is why SA is losing the fight against Covid-19.

The virus’s second wave has caused alarm in this country’s debate, probably because the people who decide what we should worry about are more affected this time. Their concern seems to undo the mistake of the last few months — pretending that Covid-19 was not an urgent problem here even though case numbers were higher than those that now prompt countries in Africa and East Asia to lock down. But the mistake continues, in a different form. ..