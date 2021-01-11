US ambassador Lana Marks tells of 10-day stay in intensive care
News of Marks’s illness comes as the country battles a new wave of Covid infections
11 January 2021 - 23:30
Lana Marks, the SA-born handbag designer who is the US ambassador to the country, on Monday revealed that she had contracted Covid-19 and was so ill she spent 10 days in an intensive care unit (ICU).
Marks said she started having symptoms on December 26 and was eventually admitted to hospital a few days later on the advice of the medical team at the embassy. She spent 10 days in ICU and a further three days in the Covid-19 unit of a hospital she didn’t name. She was discharged late last week and is receiving care at home, she said in a statement...
