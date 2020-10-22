National Eskom sees green shoots as turnaround progresses BL PREMIUM

Eskom expects the risk of load-shedding will reduce by December, as aggressive maintenance begins to bear fruit.

“We anticipate by December this year, we would have performed adequate reliability maintenance to adequately reduce but unfortunately not eliminate the risk of load-shedding going forward,” Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said at the power utility’s quarterly state of the system briefing.