National Bakubung community wins first round against North West premier The traditional community at the heart of a PIC battle with Musa wins a reprieve from the court on having its affairs put under administration

Less than a month after a traditional community was placed under administration by the North West premier to investigate its financial affairs, which are subject of a battle between the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and an investment manager, a court halted the process.

The North West High Court ruled on December 22 that premier Job Mokgoro’s decision be suspended and that the appointed administrator immediately stop work in the managing the affairs of the Bakubung Ba Ratheo Traditional Community, which is based in Ledig near Sun City and led by Kgosi Solomon Monnakgotla...