National Bakubung Ba Ratheo community in middle of storm between PIC and Musa opposes administration The Bakubung Ba Ratheo's traditional leader says decision to place community under administration is improper

The traditional community at the centre of a storm between the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and its investment manager has applied to overturn the decision made by the North West premier to take over running its assets and affairs.

The Bakubung Ba Ratheo Traditional Community, which is based in Ledig near Sun City and led by Kgosi Solomon Monnakgotla, applied on Monday in the North West High Court to overturn premier Job Mokgoro’s decision to place the community under administration. ..