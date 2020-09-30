Companies / Mining Wesizwe Platinum halves output plans for 2020 as it hits Covid-19 hurdle One of SA's rare new mines slashes output forecast as a consequence of the lockdown and a fatal accident at the Bakubung Platinum Mine BL PREMIUM

Wesizwe Platinum, which plans to bring a new mine into production during 2021, has cut its production forecast in half for 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and a fatal accident at the Bakubung Platinum Mine.

Wesizwe started the construction of the mine in 2011, securing a $227m (R3.7bn) cash injection by China Africa Jinchuan Investments for a 45% stake in the company and $650m in project development funding from China Development Bank.