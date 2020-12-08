National North West places Bakubung traditional community into administration BL PREMIUM

The North West provincial government has taken over the running of a traditional community that has been thrown into financial crisis amid allegations of malfeasance involving a private equity firm set up by two Americans and backed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The decision to put the platinum-rich community, which is under a constitutionally recognised traditional leader, into administration comes six months after it pleaded poverty as regular dividend flows from its R500m investment in Musa Group dried up. ..