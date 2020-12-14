More than 30,000 South Africans repatriated during Covid-19 pandemic

More than 30,000 South Africans, who were stranded worldwide during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, were repatriated, international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said.

This was from when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on March 15 that SA would be entering a hard lockdown until international travel was allowed under level 1 of the risk-adjusted strategy, she said on Monday.

More than 350 flights were used to repatriate South Africans.

Pandor said the number repatriated on flights excluded the tens of thousands who used the country’s land borders.

Many South Africans who had travelled overseas before the original 21-day national lockdown was announced in March were unable to return home as all ports of entry into the country were closed.

The government then stepped in to assist citizens in distress, which included those stranded at airports; students who were asked to evacuate their places of residence as many countries were implementing their own lockdowns; the elderly; and those who needed medical attention.

Over time, the government began to receive requests from other categories of South Africans who had either lost their jobs due to companies and schools being affected by the coronavirus lockdowns, or ran out of money to sustain themselves abroad.

SA opened its borders on October 1 when the country moved to level 1 of the lockdown, but only for tourists from countries deemed low risk. Tourists from the UK, US and many European countries, which contributed significantly to tourism and SA’s economy, were not allowed to enter the country.

A little more than a month later, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that level 1 regulations would be amended to allow international travel for all countries, subject to health protocols and the presentation of a negative Covid-19 test.

As SA heads into the festive season the number of infections has started to increase and health minister Zweli Mkhize last week announced that the country has entered a second wave.

Many northern hemishpere countries are also experiencing a second wave and are returning to lockdowns over the holiday period.

Pandor warned South Africans wanting to travel to these countries that they might “become distressed or even destitute abroad”, depending on the levels of lockdown in the respective countries and with the likelihood of international flights being cancelled at short notice.

She also called on those planning to travel to high-risk countries to consider postponing their trip.

