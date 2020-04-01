First repatriation flight leaves SA during Covid-19 lockdown

The first repatriation flight permitted after transport minister Fikile Mbalula amended aviation regulations during SA's 21-day national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, has left for Brazil, Airports Company SA (Acsa) has announced.

A LATAM airline flight left SA on Wednesday morning carrying 321 passengers heading for Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On Tuesday, Mbalula announced amendments to aviation directives, now allowing citizens and permanent residents stuck overseas to return home and for foreign nationals stuck in SA to be repatriated.

“All international and domestic passenger flights are still prohibited, irrespective of the risk category of the country of origin, except those flights especially authorised by the ministry of transport, for the evacuation of SA nationals in foreign countries,” he said.

Group executive for corporate affairs Refentse Shinners on Wednesday said there were no major challenges in making the necessary operational arrangements for the LATAM flight.