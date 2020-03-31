Nearly 1,500 South Africans trapped abroad by Covid-19 crisis want to return home

More than 1,500 South Africans stranded aboard have asked the government to assist with getting them home, international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday.

“We empathise with their plight and are doing whatever is within our means to assist them to be safe, as comfortable as possible and to travel back to SA,” Pandor said at a media briefing.

“Our missions abroad have been collating data of South Africans stranded at airports and cities across the world as countries implement measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Of the 1,471 who have contacted SA missions, 723 are students, 204 are people who are working overseas, 224 tourists and 320 who have not told government what status they have but indicated they wish to return, she said.

The minister said she is confident the number is accurate as it is based on people who have approached the government for assistance. There may be more people in need of assistance.

Pandor said she has directed that priority be given to those who are stranded at airports, running out of accommodation, the elderly and the sick.

Many South Africans who had travelled overseas before the 21-day national lockdown was announced were not able to return home as all ports of entry into the country were closed.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday announced amendments to aviation directives, now allowing citizens and permanent residents stuck overseas to return home and for foreign nationals stuck in SA to be repatriated.