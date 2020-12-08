Eskom is a strategic asset that must be stabilised, says deputy president
The resolution of the ongoing Eskom crisis and stabilisation of energy supply is critical to inclusive economic growth
08 December 2020 - 12:52
The government has restated its commitment to stabilising Eskom saying the cash-strapped power utility is a strategic asset that must be brought back to operational and financial stability.
The resolution of the ongoing Eskom crisis and stabilisation of energy supply is critical to inclusive economic growth, employment creation and poverty reduction. With gross debt of R500bn, global sovereign credit agencies have characterised Eskom as the single biggest risk to the economy. It is among several state-owned enterprises (SOEs) hollowed out by years of corruption linked to state capture, estimated to have cost SA R500bn...
