Economists warn of jobs bloodbath over salary hikes for farm and domestic workers
01 December 2020 - 20:23
The recommendation by the labour department advisers to hike farm and domestic workers’ minimum wage by double digits will lead to a jobs bloodbath and entrenched poverty, economists said on Tuesday.
The National Minimum Wage Commission — comprising independent experts and representatives from business, labour and community — has recommended increases of 16% and 20% for farm and domestic workers respectively. ..
