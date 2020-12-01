National Economists warn of jobs bloodbath over salary hikes for farm and domestic workers BL PREMIUM

The recommendation by the labour department advisers to hike farm and domestic workers’ minimum wage by double digits will lead to a jobs bloodbath and entrenched poverty, economists said on Tuesday.

The National Minimum Wage Commission — comprising independent experts and representatives from business, labour and community — has recommended increases of 16% and 20% for farm and domestic workers respectively. ..