National Government wants public sector wage bill matter postponed to reach a settlement The state attorney says he was instructed to call on all parties to consent to the hearing before the Labour Appeal Court being postponed to after February 1 BL PREMIUM

The government has asked unions to postpone the long-awaited court case on wage increases for public sector workers until after February 1, saying it wants to work towards a settlement.

But unions have already indicated that they will not support a postponement and that the court case must go head. ..