Government wants public sector wage bill matter postponed to reach a settlement
The state attorney says he was instructed to call on all parties to consent to the hearing before the Labour Appeal Court being postponed to after February 1
01 December 2020 - 11:37
UPDATED 01 December 2020 - 12:37
The government has asked unions to postpone the long-awaited court case on wage increases for public sector workers until after February 1, saying it wants to work towards a settlement.
But unions have already indicated that they will not support a postponement and that the court case must go head. ..
