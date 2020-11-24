National Will Senzo Mchunu hold the line on the state wage freeze? BL PREMIUM

Who is Senzo Mchunu?

Mchunu is in the front line regarding the restructuring of SA’s ailing public finances. As minister of public service & administration, it will be up to him to hold the line on the wage freeze for public servants that is at the heart of the plan to slash government spending by R300bn and bring ballooning state debt under control...