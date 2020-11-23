National In a sign of lingering divisions over SAA, Mboweni questions whether a national airline is needed Finance minister's comments raise eyebrows and could add to investor uncertainty about SA's policy direction BL PREMIUM

In a move that could heighten concerns about divisions and confusion at the heart of the government when SA is grappling with its biggest economic crisis ever, finance minister Tito Mboweni has again publicly questioned the necessity of having a national airline.

Coming less than a month after he signed off on a R10.5bn bailout for SAA — at the expense of funding earmarked for universities and justice, among others — the comments raised eyebrows and could add to investor uncertainty about SA's policy direction. While Mboweni has been consistent in his personal belief opposing further bailouts for the airline, which is in a costly business rescue process, the matter was thought to be settled after the ANC and the cabinet endorsed the latest bailout. ..