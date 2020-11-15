National SA seeks extradition of Bushiri and his wife Government spokesperson dismisses claims the pair left SA on the same flight as Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera BL PREMIUM

The government has embarked on a process to have self-styled “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, extradited after they fled SA to their home country of Malawi last week.

The pair is accused of money laundering under a R100m investment scheme. Bushiri and his wife, who are also facing charges of fraud and theft and were out on R200,000 bail each, failed to report to their local police station last Friday in accordance with their bail conditions.