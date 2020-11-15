SA seeks extradition of Bushiri and his wife
Government spokesperson dismisses claims the pair left SA on the same flight as Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera
15 November 2020 - 20:28
The government has embarked on a process to have self-styled “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, extradited after they fled SA to their home country of Malawi last week.
The pair is accused of money laundering under a R100m investment scheme. Bushiri and his wife, who are also facing charges of fraud and theft and were out on R200,000 bail each, failed to report to their local police station last Friday in accordance with their bail conditions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now