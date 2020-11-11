Draft code calls for transformation of the legal sector
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says SA's legal profession remains dominated by whites and calls on the private sector to help transform the sector
11 November 2020 - 22:35
A new draft code released on Tuesday aims to level the playing field in the legal profession and ensure more previously disadvantage groups take part in the R30bn sector.
The Legal Practice Council, a statutory body which is mandated to set the sector's norms and standards, said since the dawn of democracy in 1994, the SA legal profession has struggled to transform.
