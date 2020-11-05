National Pravin Gordhan categorical that no more money will go to SAA But questions over start up costs and trading losses remain unanswered BL PREMIUM

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says that he has been “absolutely categorical” in talks with prospective airline partners that the government will not put any further capital into SAA other than what has been promised in the business rescue plan.

Gordhan and SAA business rescue practitioners briefed parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday evening answering a range of questions on the new SAA, but leaving some crucial questions about the restart of operations hanging.