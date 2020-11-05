Pravin Gordhan categorical that no more money will go to SAA
But questions over start up costs and trading losses remain unanswered
05 November 2020 - 11:43
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says that he has been “absolutely categorical” in talks with prospective airline partners that the government will not put any further capital into SAA other than what has been promised in the business rescue plan.
Gordhan and SAA business rescue practitioners briefed parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday evening answering a range of questions on the new SAA, but leaving some crucial questions about the restart of operations hanging.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now