National Ramaphosa welcomes R950m hotel investment in Ekurhuleni

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday unveiled the biggest investment in the City of Ekurhuleni by a private investor, a R950m hotel and conference centre.

The hotel, which is scheduled to open its doors to the public on November 2, will debut global Radisson Hotel Group’s fourth brand, the upscale Radisson, in SA. It is one of the key projects and catalysts towards the realisation of Ekurhuleni’s 30-year Aerotropolis master plan that seeks to transform the city into a global logistics hub.