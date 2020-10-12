National NEWS ANALYSIS: Government should think twice about reviewing contracts after judgment Court ruling on Tshwane broadband contract has general lessons for good governance BL PREMIUM

The government should think twice about reviewing its own contracts after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week said the objective should be to promote “open, responsive and accountable government”.

The SCA on Monday last week overturned a judgment by the high court in Pretoria which reviewed and set aside agreements about the funding, construction, operation and maintenance of 1,500km of fibreoptic cable known as the Tshwane broadband network.