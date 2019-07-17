Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron’s Tshwane broadband contract set aside by high court

CEO says the company will consider legal options after consulting Thobela Telecoms and project funders

17 July 2019 - 13:47 Nick Hedley
Mteto Nyati. Picture: SOWETAN
Mteto Nyati. Picture: SOWETAN

Altron has been dealt a blow after a court set aside the City of Tshwane’s municipal broadband contract, in which the technology group was involved, because the tender process was unlawful.

The Gauteng high court in Pretoria set aside the contract awarded in 2015 to Thobela Telecoms, a special purpose vehicle in which Altron was a minority shareholder. Altron was involved as primary network designer and architect, and supplier of broadband equipment.

After the contract was awarded, the city said the tender process was unlawful because its own internal processes and procedures were not correctly followed. The city later put the project on hold pending the outcome of the court case.

Altron’s shares fell 5.7% on Wednesday but recovered most of those losses through the session. The stock was 1.6% down at R27.85 in early afternoon trade.

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati said the company, which owns Altech, Bytes Technology Group and Netstar, was studying the judgment.

“We are disappointed and are considering our legal options,” Nyati said. “Once we have consulted Thobela Telecoms and project funders, we will consider our next steps and we are not ruling out an appeal of the judgement.”

Altron had spent between R40m and R60m on the project to date.

“Up to this point the City of Tshwane has not paid a cent of taxpayers’ money towards the project as we are in the build phase, which is being funded by our funders,” Nyati said.

Altron is 21% owned by Value Capital Partners (VCP).

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Altron says turnaround is ‘complete’ as earnings surge

The company’s conservative approach to managing its debt seems to be a sound strategy, analyst says
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Altron and Nvidia

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Strategic investor to keep Altron shares despite stellar run

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Mteto Nyati on Altron’s turnaround

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

JAMIE CARR: Altron: the comeback share

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.