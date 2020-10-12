National NEWS ANALYSIS: Expropriation bill does the job for land reform The ANC has made a choice and is sticking with it, and Ramaphosa will now have to try much harder to reassure investors BL PREMIUM

The new Expropriation Bill gazetted last Friday is a belated but necessary part of enabling land reform.

All states expropriate, but no political process could be more sensitive than deciding how to do it. On the one hand, security of property rights is at the top of the list for property owners, aspirant owners and investors when deciding whether to come into SA, stay here or leave as fast as possible.