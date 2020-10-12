NEWS ANALYSIS: Expropriation bill does the job for land reform
The ANC has made a choice and is sticking with it, and Ramaphosa will now have to try much harder to reassure investors
12 October 2020 - 19:22
The new Expropriation Bill gazetted last Friday is a belated but necessary part of enabling land reform.
All states expropriate, but no political process could be more sensitive than deciding how to do it. On the one hand, security of property rights is at the top of the list for property owners, aspirant owners and investors when deciding whether to come into SA, stay here or leave as fast as possible.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now