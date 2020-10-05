National

SA’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 17,000

The health minister also reports 926 new cases, bringing the official number to 682,215

05 October 2020 - 23:18 Staff Writer
Health-care workers on duty at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
SA passed another grim Covid-19 milestone on Monday as the country’s death toll surpassed 17,000.

Health minister  Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night that there were 40 new Covid-19-related deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 17,016,” said Mkhize.

Of these deaths, 12 where in the Eastern Cape, 14 from the Free State, five each from Gauteng and Mpumalanga, and four from the Western Cape.

Mkhize also reported that there were 926 new cases of Covid-19 identified in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 682,215.

There have also been 615,684 recoveries recorded — a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,280,340 tests to date, with 10,714 falling in the latest 24-hour cycle.

Expenditure on Cuban doctors actually a saving, says Zweli Mkhize

Health minister claims the ‘qualified specialists’ are being paid less than others with the same skills
National
1 day ago

Covid-19 virus could be weakening, vaccines expert says

Prof Barry Schoub was recently appointed chair of the new ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccine development
National
1 week ago

Covid-19 raises poverty in Africa by at least 6%, says Zweli Mkhize

SA’s health minister says the health crisis has become an economic disaster for millions on the continent
National
2 weeks ago

