SA’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 17,000
The health minister also reports 926 new cases, bringing the official number to 682,215
SA passed another grim Covid-19 milestone on Monday as the country’s death toll surpassed 17,000.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night that there were 40 new Covid-19-related deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours.
“This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 17,016,” said Mkhize.
Of these deaths, 12 where in the Eastern Cape, 14 from the Free State, five each from Gauteng and Mpumalanga, and four from the Western Cape.
Mkhize also reported that there were 926 new cases of Covid-19 identified in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 682,215.
There have also been 615,684 recoveries recorded — a recovery rate of 90%.
The figures are based on 4,280,340 tests to date, with 10,714 falling in the latest 24-hour cycle.
TimesLIVE
