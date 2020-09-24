National Eskom compact vague on funding solutions Social compact avoids solving power utility’s biggest problem — its R488bn debt burden BL PREMIUM

The social compact on Eskom, now finalised by stakeholders in Nedlac, contains a detailed set of measures aimed at improving the sustainability of the company but pointedly avoids solving the biggest problem: the utility’s R488bn debt burden.

Eskom is unable to service its debt from the revenue it generates and is dependent on bailouts from the state and the continual raising of more debt to pay debt service costs. Its mounting debt obligations, most of which are guaranteed by the government, carry a high risk of default which would have a knock-on effect on government debt obligations.